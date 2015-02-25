Dr. Ed Hightower talked about the school cancellations and what it will do to the school schedule at the Edwardsville District 7 School Board meeting on Monday night.

He said the district has used four emergency days (Jan. 7, Jan. 8, Feb. 17 and Feb. 19) due to inclement weather. If the district does not use any additional emergency days, the school year will end on May 27, 2015.

"If the district uses its three remaining emergency days, the school year will end June, 1, 2015," Hightower said. "EHS graduation remains scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2015."

Hightower said as a result of the district using the four emergency days in the third quarter, the end of the quarter is now scheduled for March 20, 2015, and the date for issuing report cards to partents will be Friday, March 27, 2015.

