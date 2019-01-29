Edwardsville School District 7 cancels classes, other activities for Wednesday, Jan. 30
January 29, 2019 2:28 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has canceled school and all activities for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Andre said all athletic and extracurricular activities for Wednesday within the district are also postponed.
