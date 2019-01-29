Edwardsville School District 7 cancels classes, other activities for Wednesday, Jan. 30 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has canceled school and all activities for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Andre said all athletic and extracurricular activities for Wednesday within the district are also postponed. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip