EDWARDSVILLE - District School District 7 announced around 5 p.m. Monday that all classes for Tuesday would be cancelled after monitoring the weather forecast. A Wind Chill Advisory is set for Monday night to noon Tuesday for the region.

Temperatures are forecast to be minus 2 degrees with minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees wind chill by morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

All District 7 activities for Tuesday are also cancelled, Edwardsville School Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said in a message.

More like this:

Aug 21, 2023 - Two Alton Schools Cancel Classes Due to Heat

Dec 21, 2022 - Dangerous Wind Chills Ahead: Winter Storm To Move In Thursday, Temps Will Drop With Snow

Sep 13, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Retirement Of Outstanding Debt

Jul 5, 2023 - Holiday Shores Family Loses Home In Tragic July 4 House Fire

Aug 21, 2023 - Alton School District Board of Education Appoints New Member

 