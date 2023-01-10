EDWARDSVILLE – During a Monday, Jan. 10, 2023, special meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on April 4, 2023, ballot, aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings.

If the referendum is approved by voters in April, District #7 would:

Install double-entry doors for improved safety and security at seven schools, which would result in secure double entry at each of the district’s 13 schools. This also includes double entry at Nelson Elementary School and relocating the office space to the two classrooms just inside the main entrance. The current office space would then become classrooms.

Renovate and rebuild Lincoln Middle School on its existing site by retaining the 1925 building.

Remediate the asbestos and build a new wing of classrooms at Hamel Elementary School.

Allocate up to $2,000,000 for repairs at Midway Elementary School.

Expand the commons at Edwardsville High School.

Provide safe and accessible playgrounds at all primary and intermediate schools.

Provide safe and accessible gymnasiums at Leclaire, Glen Carbon and Columbus elementary schools.

Create media centers at Columbus Elementary School, Woodland Elementary School, and Edwardsville High School.

District 7 continues to work with the architects and construction management firms they have partnered with to refine these projects in a way that will maximize the use of taxpayer dollars and allow the district to accomplish the most possible. This means that those projects at the top of the list will be given priority, while those at the bottom will be done if funding is available. Given that the district will take 4-5 years to utilize all the funds, being able to predict pricing for some projects leaves them as tentative projects.

The district’s current tax rate is $4.6829. Approval of the bond referendum would not change the bond and interest tax levy.

The referendum question that will appear on the ballot will read:

Shall the Board of Education of Edwardsville Community Unit School District Number 7, Madison County, Illinois, improve the sites of, build and equip additions to and alter, repair, and equip school buildings, including constructing security improvements and secured entryways, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $100,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

The referendum will be on the ballot on April 4, 2023. Early voting begins February 23, 2023.

