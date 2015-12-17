District 7 is conducting phone system maintenance beginning on December 22, 2015, at 12:00 p.m. The phone system maintenance will be completed at the Board of Education Office (Hadley House) and Woodland/Kid Zone by the end of the day on Tuesday, December 22, 2015. Parents may reach Kid Zone staff on December 22 in the afternoon by calling 618-581-2665 during this process.

The phone system maintenance will be completed at the all other buildings by the end of the day on Monday, December 28, 2015.

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

All elementary schools will be closed from December 21, 2015 , through January 1, 2016 .

, through . Edwardsville High School will be open during regular business hours ( 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ) on December 21-22, 2015 , and closed from December 23-25 .

) on , and closed from . Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools will be open during regular business hours ( 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ) on December 21-22, 2015 , and closed from December 23-25 .

) on , and closed from . Hadley House will be open during regular business hours ( 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ) on December 21-22, 2015 , and closed from December 23-25 .

) on , and closed from . EHS, Lincoln, Liberty, and Hadley House will be open (during regular business hours listed above) on December 28-30, 2015 , and closed on December 31, 2015 and January 1, 2016 .

