District 7 is conducting phone system maintenance beginning on December 22, 2015, at 12:00 p.m. The phone system maintenance will be completed at the Board of Education Office (Hadley House) and Woodland/Kid Zone by the end of the day on Tuesday, December 22, 2015Parents may reach Kid Zone staff on December 22 in the afternoon by calling 618-581-2665 during this process.

The phone system maintenance will be completed at the all other buildings by the end of the day on Monday, December 28, 2015

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

  • All elementary schools will be closed from December 21, 2015, through January 1, 2016.
  • Edwardsville High School will be open during regular business hours (7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) on December 21-22, 2015, and closed from December 23-25.
  • Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools will be open during regular business hours (8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) on December 21-22, 2015, and closed from December 23-25.
  • Hadley House will be open during regular business hours (7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) on December 21-22, 2015, and closed from December 23-25.
  • EHS, Lincoln, Liberty, and Hadley House will be open (during regular business hours listed above) on December 28-30, 2015, and closed on December 31, 2015 and January 1, 2016.

 

