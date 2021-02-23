EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education announced today the final three candidates in the search for the next superintendent.

President Jill Bertels announced the three finalists during the February 22, 2021, Board of Education meeting. One of the three will replace Dr. Jason Henderson, who has resigned his position at the end of the 2021 school year.

The finalists are listed below with their current position and school district:

Dave Deets

Superintendent at Harmony-Emge SD #175

Article continues after sponsor message

Brent O’Daniell

District Superintendent at Genoa-Kingston CUSD #424

Dr. Patrick Shelton

Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education at Lee’s Summit R-VII School District (Lee’s Summit, MO.)

Leading up to the final interviews on March 1, 2021, the Board will host each of the candidates for school site visits on February 26, 2021, and March 1, 2021.

Bertels said the final interviews on March 1, 2021, will include representation from the Board of Education, District 7 staff, and community members.

More like this:

Related Video: