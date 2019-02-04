Edwardsville School District 7 announces final three superintendent candidates
EDWARDSVILLE - The District 7 Board of Education announced today its final three candidates in the search for the District’s next Superintendent. President Monica Laurent named the following candidates as finalists:
Dr. Dennis Cramsey
Mr. Jason Henderson
Dr. Tanya Patton
Leading up to final interviews on February 12, 2019, the Board will host each of the three candidates for District site visits over the next week. The final interview on the 12th will include representation from the Board of Education, faculty, staff, and community.
