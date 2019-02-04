EDWARDSVILLE - The District 7 Board of Education announced today its final three candidates in the search for the District’s next Superintendent. President Monica Laurent named the following candidates as finalists:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Dr. Dennis Cramsey

Article continues after sponsor message

Mr. Jason Henderson

Dr. Tanya Patton

Leading up to final interviews on February 12, 2019, the Board will host each of the three candidates for District site visits over the next week. The final interview on the 12th will include representation from the Board of Education, faculty, staff, and community.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2024 - Op-Ed: Rep. Amy Elik’s Summer Legislative Update

May 29, 2024 - Two New Glen Carbon Subdivisions Moving Ahead

Mar 19, 2024 - Jersey County 2024 Primary Results: Reynolds Nominated Circuit Clerk, Public Safety Tax Fails

Feb 28, 2024 - Edwardsville Prepares For Informative Voter Service Event On March 6

Apr 27, 2024 - Keith Burton Announces Retirement as CEO of Revity Credit Union After 38 Years

Related Video:

Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education Holds Third Open Forum on Superintendent Search

 