EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 has announced several building leadership appointments in preparation for the 2024-25 school year.

The hirings were approved May 13, 2024, by the District #7 Board of Education.

All five will assume their positions July 1, 2024.

Melissa Edwards, Liberty Middle School Principal

Edwards returns to Liberty after joining District #7 during the 2020-21 school year as an assistant principal at Liberty. She was then moved into the interim principal position at Nelson Elementary before assuming that position permanently prior to the 2022-23 school year.

"Ms. Edwards has been a valuable asset to District #7 and always puts her students and staff’s best interests first,” said District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “Between her passion for education and her effective leadership, we know she will continue to thrive as principal at Liberty.”

Prior to joining District #7, Edwards spent 13 years in the Alton School District, including seven years as an assistant principal at Alton High School. She began her career in education as an eighth-grade math teacher at Alton.

“I'm honored to return to Liberty Middle School as principal,” said Edwards. “The standard of excellence at Liberty is incredibly high, and I am excited to continue to build upon the many strengths that the students and staff display daily. As a District #7 alumni, I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Liberty and look forward to continuing to empower each student to achieve their personal success.”

Edwards holds a master’s degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, both from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is currently pursuing her education specialist degree from SIUE.

Dr. Debbie Reid, Nelson Elementary Interim Principal

Dr. Reid comes to Nelson from Point Elementary School in the Mehlville School District.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Reid to District #7,” said Shelton. “She brings a wealth of experience as an educator and leader, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have on our students and staff at Nelson.”

Prior to joining the Mehlville School District, Dr. Reid spent seven years in the Parkway School District as an assistant principal at Hanna Woods and Highcroft Ridge elementary schools. She also worked as a school counselor in the Affton School District and a school counselor and physical education and health teacher in the Bayless School District.

“I am very honored and excited to join the Nelson Elementary family,” said Reid. “Nelson is doing such wonderful things, and I cannot wait to start building relationships with students, staff, and parents. It is my mission to help motivate and inspire each member of our school family into places of continual success.”

Dr. Reid earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Central Missouri State University and a master’s degree in school counseling from Lindenwood University. She also has a master’s degree in school administration from Southwest Missouri Baptist University and a doctorate in education leadership and higher education from Saint Louis University.

Dr. Andrew Williams, Woodland Elementary Interim Principal

Dr. Williams is currently the assistant principal at Woodland, a position he has held for two years. He has been with District #7 since 1998.

“Given his dedication to District #7 and to Woodland Elementary the past two years, we are excited to have Dr. Williams step into the interim principal position,” said Shelton. “We believe his commitment to student success will guide Woodland through this transition period and provide stability for the staff and families.”

Dr. Williams began his career as a special education teacher at Columbus Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. In 2010, he was appointed to the administrative position at EHS South, now known as Success Academy. After two years in that role, he transitioned to the main campus of EHS as an assistant principal.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead Woodland Elementary School as interim principal,” said Williams. “I am excited to continue moving forward with a focus on continuous school improvement and an emphasis on positive school culture and climate.”

Dr. Williams earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SIU Edwardsville. He also holds an education specialist degree and earned his doctorate, also from SIUE.

Ali Hiller, Woodland Elementary Interim Assistant Principal

Hiller is currently the administrative intern for Hamel and Midway elementary schools and is in her third year as an instructional coach.

She previously taught first grade for eight years and second grade for three years, both at Goshen Elementary.

Hiller has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Greenville College and a master’s degree in education/curriculum and instruction from SIU Edwardsville. She also received her principal endorsement from SIUE.

Cole Kringlen, Lincoln Middle School Interim Assistant Principal

Kringlen is currently the administrative intern at Leclaire Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. He spent the 2022-23 year as a physical education teacher at Woodland Elementary after relocating to the area from Colorado.

While in Colorado, Kringlen spent seven years as an assistant principal, including at South Ridge Elementary, Mesa Middle School and Roxborough Intermediate. He has also served as a moderate needs educational assistant and taught sixth grade for eight years.

Kringlen has a bachelor’s degree in education from Mayville State University and a master’s in educational administration from Argosy University Denver.

