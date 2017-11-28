EDWARDSVILLE - At last night’s meeting, the Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 school calendar. The recommended calendar meets the required 174 days of student attendance and includes time for professional development days and parent-teacher conferences. The recommended calendar includes seven (7) emergency days from May 21 through May 30, 2019.

The 2018-2019 school calendar also includes the following:

Teacher Institute on Monday, August 13, 2018

First day of student attendance on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 (Full Day)

Madison County Institute – October 5, 2018, No Student Attendance

Columbus Day-October 8, 2018-No Student Attendance

Parent Teacher Conferences on November 19, 20 and 21, 2018

Thanksgiving Break – November 22 and November 23, 2018

Last day for student attendance - end of first semester – December 19, 2018

Holiday Break – 8 days (December 20, 2018 through January 1, 2019)

Students return to school – January 2, 2019

District 7 Teacher Institute – March 22, 2019, No Student Attendance

Spring Break – April 15, 2019 through April 22, 2019

Students return to school – April 23, 2019

Last Day for Student Attendance – May 20, 2019

Teacher Institute – May 21, 2019

7 emergency days – May 21 through May 30 with Teacher Institute - May 31, 2019

High School Graduation – May 25, 2019

Surveys are discussed

The Illinois State Board of Education notified all school districts last week that the administration window for the annual 5Essentials Survey has been delayed due to technical difficulties. We will email all parents when the link is available so that parents and employees may access and complete this survey.

In addition, District 7 is conducting a communication preferences survey to assist the district in its efforts to efficiently and effectively communicate with parents, employees, and members of the community about school district news and activities.

The link to this survey will be sent with the link to the 5Essentials survey.

