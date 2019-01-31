Edwardsville School Board showcases group for Good Employee Recognition
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education had its Good Employee Recognition ceremony at the recent board meeting.
The Board of Education and administration recognize employees for their outstanding efforts each month.
"Congratulations to the District 7 employees that were honored at the January 30, 2019, Board of Education Meeting," Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community. Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice."
The Honorees were as follows:
Edwardsville High School
Wandena Willman
Ana Harris
Jennifer Kaffer
Nicole Pontious
Cayla Bowen
Tim Funkhouser
Angie VanBuskirk
Mark Heiderscheeid
Christian Rhoten
Glen Carbon Elementary
Mark Roberts
Goshen Elementary
Kristin Griffin
Amanda Allen
Holly Teague
Midway Elementary
Bobbi Blackwell
Kelly Wells
Amy Crony
Ruth Wiegand
Liberty Middle School
Kim Robeza
Leonard Manly
Breanna Muenstermann
Karlie Woszczynski
Lincoln Middle School
Amanda Kapper
Gardner Holland
Lucia Cook
Emily Gnaedinge
Marybeth Nelson
Lisa Bohnenstiehl
Denise Downes
Cassens Elementary
Kim Moore
Ellen Fox
Bre Leach
Hamel Elementar
Amy Nunn
Kris Landry
Kyle Yates
Columbus Elementary
Julia Raynor
Donna Mellenthin
Brittany Schellhardt
Woodland Elementary
Meghan Dittman
Samantha Friedman
Kim Edwards
Worden Elementary
Amanda Wasson
LeClaire Elementary
Verity Woody
Cassandra Johnson
Tanya Craddick
Jennifer Fowler
Nelson Elementary
Cathy Heimos
Katie Michaels
Karen Bertels
Jeri Cullen
