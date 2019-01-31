EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education had its Good Employee Recognition ceremony at the recent board meeting.

The Board of Education and administration recognize employees for their outstanding efforts each month.

"Congratulations to the District 7 employees that were honored at the January 30, 2019, Board of Education Meeting," Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community. Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice."

The Honorees were as follows:

Edwardsville High School

Wandena Willman

Ana Harris

Jennifer Kaffer

Nicole Pontious

Cayla Bowen

Tim Funkhouser

Angie VanBuskirk

Mark Heiderscheeid

Christian Rhoten

Glen Carbon Elementary

Mark Roberts

Goshen Elementary

Kristin Griffin

Amanda Allen

Holly Teague

Midway Elementary

Bobbi Blackwell

Kelly Wells

Amy Crony

Ruth Wiegand

Liberty Middle School

Kim Robeza

Leonard Manly

Breanna Muenstermann

Karlie Woszczynski

Lincoln Middle School

Amanda Kapper

Gardner Holland

Lucia Cook

Emily Gnaedinge

Marybeth Nelson

Lisa Bohnenstiehl

Denise Downes

Cassens Elementary

Kim Moore

Ellen Fox

Bre Leach

Hamel Elementar

Amy Nunn

Kris Landry

Kyle Yates

Columbus Elementary

Julia Raynor

Donna Mellenthin

Brittany Schellhardt

Woodland Elementary

Meghan Dittman

Samantha Friedman

Kim Edwards

Worden Elementary

Amanda Wasson

LeClaire Elementary

Verity Woody

Cassandra Johnson

Tanya Craddick

Jennifer Fowler

Nelson Elementary

Cathy Heimos

Katie Michaels

Karen Bertels

Jeri Cullen

