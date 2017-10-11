EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville school board recognized and congratulated Cassens Elementary teacher and now published author Rob Nunn at Tuesday night's school board meeting at Woodland Elementary.

"Rob has been with the district for 13 years," Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "Graduate of SIUE, Rob has distinguished himself recently by becoming a published author of a book called The Criminal Mastermind of Baker Street. We thought it was a noteworthy accomplishment for a teacher to be an author."

Dr. Andre not only congratulated Nunn on his achievements but asked him for a few words of insight.

"Being a published author is great," Nunn said. "First and foremost I'm a teacher and a father. So what I'm really hoping to do is take what I've learned from the writing process and use it with my fifth graders, and whether they like it or not they're going to get a whole dose of writing."

Article continues after sponsor message

Nunn said that one thing he has really learned during the process is to just "keep at it."

"The more you work at things the better you get," Nunn said.

Nunn's new book The Criminal Mastermind of Baker Street is now currently available at Afterwords Books in Edwardsville and will be available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble starting November 23.

He will also be doing book signings during the month of October. On Sunday, October 21, Nunn will be at The Book House in St. Louis, and for three weeks starting Sunday, October 15, Nunn will be at the Sunday matinee performances of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” at the Insight Theatre Company.

More like this: