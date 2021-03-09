EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education announced Monday night it has selected Dr. Patrick Shelton to serve as the next Edwardsville School District superintendent. Dr. Shelton was approved for the position at the Monday, March 8, 2021, board meeting. Dr. Shelton's tenure begins on July 1, 2021.

Dr. Shelton replaces Dr. Jason Henderson who resigned this past November.

School board member Jill Bertels said District 7 worked with the Association of School Boards and narrowed 30 applications down to eight highly qualified candidates. Then the search was narrowed to three - Shelton, Dave Deets, superintendent at Harmony-Emge SD #175, and Brent O'Daniell, superintendent at Genoa-Kingston CUSD #424.

Dr. Shelton was approved by the Edwardsville Board of Education after an extensive search headed by the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB). Input on traits of an ideal candidate was received from parents, staff, and community members in a December survey. The finalists interviewed 25 community members and 40 District 7 staff members made up of representatives from all three union associations and administrators in addition to the Board of Education.

"The school board is excited to have Dr. Shelton as our new superintendent," Bertels said at the Monday school board meeting. Dr. Shelton's approval received a unanimous vote.

“During the interview process, his passion for student success was evident. His collaborative leadership style will benefit the Edwardsville School District for years to come.”

Dr. Shelton is the current Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education in the Lee’s Summit R-VII School District in Lee’s Summit, MO. Lee’s Summit is a district of 18,000 students in the Kansas City-Metro area. Prior to joining Lee’s Summit, Dr. Shelton served as the Coordinator of Customized Learning in the Parkway School District. He has also served as a building principal in Parkway, as well as Wood River-Hartford School District #15. He started his career as a K-12 Music Teacher in Staunton CUSD #6 prior to becoming an administrator.

Dr. Shelton said he and his family are excited to come back home.

"I thank the board of education for this opportunity," Dr. Shelton said. "I think I am even more excited than you are about the transition and to come back to what we consider home. I started transitioning today with Dr. Henderson."

Dr. Shelton received his Bachelor of Music from Culver-Stockton College and his Master of Science in Educational Administration and his Specialist and Doctorate degrees in Educational Leadership from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“As a parent, I have always been proud to have been associated with the Edwardsville School District,” Dr. Shelton said. “I am honored to be able to return to Edwardsville as superintendent to serve all stakeholders in the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and surrounding communities.

“My approach to leadership emphasizes strong and positive relationships,” Dr. Shelton continued. “I look forward to working collaboratively with others to support the educational success and well-being of all district students as we build upon Edwardsville’s student-centered culture.”

