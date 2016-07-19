EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School featured some entry-level tennis players this past weekend in the STL-NET Edwardsville Junior Satellite Tourney and it was once again well received.

Players and parents alike seemed to enjoy the format and it was a perfect opportunity for some of those new to the tennis to learn about the game.

“The Satellite Tourney was a group opportunity for kids getting their start in tennis to gain important experience,” EHS head boys and girls tennis coach and tourney director Dave Lipe said. “There were about 30 kids who had just started at a novice level who enjoyed the opportunity to play.”

Laura Moore of Godfrey was the 16-18-year-old girls’ champion with a 3-0 record. Aubrey Wagner of Edwardsville stood 2-1 in the 16-18 age category, just behind Moore.

Tanner Pieri of Worden had a notable finish, posting a 4-0 record in the 14-and-under singles competition.

Lipe said the Satellite Tourney event and summer lessons all help develop younger players. He sincerely believes the attention Edwardsville pays to working with younger players is the reason for the school’s tennis success year after year.

“This was a good opportunity for kids to play a non-elimination tourney,” Lipe said. “The matches had winners and losers, but it was a non-elimination format so we didn’t send anyone home. It is the kind of thing if they lost, they kept playing.”

Lipe said he thought the Edwardsville kids entered all did a good job.

“It was great to give them that experience,” he said.

