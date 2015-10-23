Area qualifiers, for the most part, had a good day as the final single-class IHSA Girls Tennis Championship got under way at various venues in the Chicagoland area.

It was announced earlier in the week that, beginning next school year, both the state boys and girls tennis tournaments would expand to a two-class system.

Edwardsville stood fifth in the team standings with 14 points at the end of competition Thursday; Hinsdale Central led with 22 points, with Lincolnshire Stevenson second at 20 points, Winnetka New Trier third at 18 and LaGrange Lyons fourth at 17. Teams receive two points for a win in the championship brackets and one point for a win in the consolation brackets.

Here's a look at how area entrants did on the opening day of the tournament, which concludes Saturday.

EDWARDSVILLE

Three of Edwardsville's four entrants in the tournament won their way through to the second day, with Callaghan Adams – already the Tigers' all-time leading singles winner – tying Lindsay Anderson for the school's most wins in the state tournament, taking her first matches to draw level with Anderson at 12.

Adams defeated Mount Zion's Maria Lebo 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match, then dispatched Skokie Niles West's Eliza Kirov 6-3, 6-3 to move into the third round before dropping a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Aurora Rosary's Maria Goheen to relegate her to the consolation bracket. Adams will meet up with Mundelein's Isabel Alviar in her fourth-round consolation bracket opener Friday morning.

The doubles team of Morgan Colbert and Grace Dresse moved into the fourth round of the competition with three wins Thursday. They opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kayla Vaughn and Stephanie Saminego of Thornton Fractional North of Calumet City, then won their second-round match 6-0, 6-1 over Meg Chadick and Kendall Junger of Plainfield North before relegating Belleville West's Kaylie Comley and Ellen Binnion to the consolation bracket with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Next up is a match against Danielle Bunch and Erika Oku of Hinsdale Central.

Maria Mezo and Mackenzie Cadagin opened their day with a 6-2, 6-1 win over St. Charles East's Sonia Ost and Jenna Patzner before dropping a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Alexandria Zoubareva and Elizabeth Ferdman of Lincolnshire Stevenson to be relegated to the consolation bracket. In the second consolation round, they defeated Katie Swade and Lily Franko of LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 6-0, 6-1, then eliminated Lauren Hemmen and Molly Smith of Teutopolis 7-5, 6-1. Next up for the duo is Naperville North's Nadia Hussain and Lena Zhu Friday morning.

Natalie Karibian was the only Tiger who didn't get out of the opening day; she dropped a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) decision to Vandalia's Hannah Blythe in the opening round, then was eliminated by Wheaton North's Madeline Fidel 6-0, 6-0.

ROXANA

Sydney Owsley won her way through to the second day by winning three of four matches. Owsley opened the tournament with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Peoria Richwoods' Elizabeth Lindqwister, but lost her second-round match to Elk Grove Village's Jelena Vujanic 6-0, 6-0.

Relegated to the consolation bracket, Owsley ousted Coal City's Carli McGee 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), then survived a 0-6, 6-1, 10-2 third-round match with Woodstock North's Lulu Nicks. Owsley will face Homewood-Flossmoor's Haleigh Porter Friday morning.

MARQUETTE

Marquette's Shelby Jones was eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Ashley Kosy of Algonquin Jacobs. Jones had won her opening match over Peoria Richwoods' Marisa Patel-O'Connor 6-3, 6-0, but dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Joliet West's Eileen Carney to relegate her to the consolation competition.

The doubles team of Elena Gable and Laura Moore was also eliminated in Day 1, falling in a second-round consolation match to Aurora Melea Valley's Maddie Matty and Michelle He 6-1, 6-0. The pair opened the tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Megan Woolverton and Lucia Lancaster of Metropolis Massac County, but fell to Homewood-Flossmoor's Brittany Henry and Kaela Mack 6-2, 6-0 in the second championship round.

JERSEY

The doubles team of Anne Snyders and Ashton Tewell did not survive opening day, dropping a 6-1, 6-1 second-round consolation match to Hannah Swarm and Sabrina Chow of Naperville Central to be eliminated. The duo opened the day with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alyssa Larsen and Autumn See of Morris, but fell to Lincolnshire Stevenson's Katherine Harvey and Vinaya Rao 6-0, 6-0 to be relegated.

