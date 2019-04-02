EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is taking place in downtown Edwardsville on June 8th, 2019. This highly anticipated event is transitioning to a one-day only festival, packed full of things to do for the entire family. Activities will continue to include great music, vendors, a car show and delicious food and refreshments all day on Saturday.

Headlining acts this year include Spanky Entertainment Dueling Pianos at 6:30 p.m. with Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians rocking City Park beginning at 9 p.m. Travelers come from afar to enjoy the city’s classic car cruise and show, great food, beer, wine, art vendors, children’s activities, the annual Metro Milers 10k Run and the Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride. Saturday morning all food, beverage, art vendors and children booths open at 10 a.m. with trolley rides available every half hour starting at 1 p.m. Additional activities are still being planned for this crowd-pleasing festival, offering a little something for everyone.

According to Katie Grable, assistant director of parks and recreation, the one-day festival will be full of the same beloved events. “Each year, the Route 66 Festival begins its celebration with a 10k run in the morning and continues with activities all day long, until the headlining act leaves the stage that night,” said Grable. “It’s a wonderful community-wide event for people of all ages and one that is also a great opportunity for businesses, sponsors and volunteers to support,” said Grable.

The 2019 Mother Road Sponsor of this year’s Route 66 Festival is once again Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based full-service marketing, public relations, and web development firm. The City is seeking other sponsors, with sponsorship levels ranging in price from $50-$4,000. Because this year’s festival is one-day, sponsorships have been discounted in 2019. If you are interested in being a sponsor or a festival vendor, contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival as well as Twitter. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is also on Instagram.

