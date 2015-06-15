See video for Route 66 Festival Below:

Many were probably humming Nat King Cole’s “Get Your Kicks Off Route 66” under their breath Friday night and all day Saturday as thousands gathered to celebrate live music and much more at the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is held every year and is coordinated by the City of Edwardsville with a simple goal of giving back, said coordinator Katie Grable.

“We all had a lot of fun,” Grable said. “We had a lot of good food, art and vendors. There were wonderful kids’ activities. Our trolley broke down, but we made the best of it. The bands are something we focus on and they were so good.”

A classic car show was one of the final activities and several showed for the event, despite rain coming and going.

The bands consisted of “Gone Country,” and “Well Hungarians,” on Friday night. On Saturday the bands consisted of “Babaloo,” “Happenstance,” “Hurricane Ruth,” and “Dr. Zhivegas.” Grable said the entertainment is always well received and was again this year, Grable said. She places a huge focus on the entertainment for the festival each year.

The car show featured several classic vehicles and that is also always well received, Gable said.

