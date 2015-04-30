EDWARDSVILLE 14, ALTON 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored in every inning after the first and went on to upend Alton 14-0 in five innings in a Southwestern Conference game at Alton Tuesday.

Jordan Corby led the way with a 2-for-3 day with a triple and a RBI, Rachel Anderson was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Kallen Loveless was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Jennifer Werner was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Hayli Green, Megan Radae, Katelyn Bobrowski, Sarah Hangsleben and Amanda Dycus also had RBIs while Paige Schmittling doubled.

Brittany Morales, Krystle Marler and Allison Kromay had hits for the Redbirds.

Loveless gave up three hits and struck out eight for the win; Marler took the loss for the Redbirds.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 26-24-25, O'FALLON 24-26-20: Edwardsville struggled at times but managed to defeat O'Fallon in three games in a Southwestern Conference match at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday.

Will Frank had 17 kills, five points off serve and a pair of aces for the Tigers, while Mike Horton recorded eight kills, Ryan Bode and Frank had 11 digs each and Jake Vandever had 38 assists.

Edwardsville went to 15-5 overall and 7-0 in the league, while the Panthers dropped to 9-6-3 overall, 5-2 in the SWC.

More like this: