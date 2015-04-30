Edwardsville’s boys’ track team continues to round into form for the Southwestern Conference Meet and upcoming sectional and state competition.

Edwardsville’s boys plowed to another Madison County Track and Field title on Tuesday at Collinsville, compiling 207 points. Collinsville was second with 135 points and Triad third with 60 points, followed by Granite City with 60 points; Alton with 57 and Highland with 37.

“The kids stepped up and we anticipated Collinsville would be nipping at our heels,” Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos said. “I challenged the kids and they responded. All across the board it was a great effort for all our kids. I was excited to come out with a victory.”

Sophomore A.J. Epenesa continued his impressive ways with championships in both the Madison County Meet and the Winston Brown Invitational in the discus.

He tossed the discus 180-11 to win the Madison County championship and broke a 46-year mark by Collinsville’s Steve Birger in 1969 of 178-11.5. He placed second in the shot put with a throw of 51-1. He won the Winston Brown Meet with a toss of 182 feet in the discus.

“I was proud of A.J. Epenesa for breaking a record in the discus that had stood since 1969,” Lakatos said. “He had six throws and not one sector foul. He is starting to click and feel and gain more confidence in the discus.”

Wes Schoenthal of Edwardsville cracked another record in the 800 meters, with a time of 1:55.79. He eclipsed a previous mark by Tim Flamer in 1985 of 1:56.19. He was also a champion in the 1,600 with a time of 4:26.80.

“Wes ran a great race in the 800,” Lakatos said. “He stayed with his person running with him until 600 meters and he really pulled away and he came back strong in the 1,600,” Lakatos said.

The Tigers’ Fontez Davis blazed the trail for a victory in the 100 meters in 11.1 and was second in the 200 with a time of 22.18. He won the long jump at 22-8.5.

“Fotez had a great meet and was named our athlete of the meet,” Lakatos said.

Other Tiger champions in the meet were Brydon Groves-Scott in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:46.13; Sam Griffin in the pole vault at 13-0. Griffin challenged going over the bar at 13-6. Tariq Minor jumped 44-0.5 in the triple jump; Desmond Chappel won the shot put (51.2.5); Suleman Bazai was first in the 400 (59.99); and Travis Anderson won the 300 hurdles (39.88). Anderson also recorded an impressive 10.4 split for 100 meters in the 4 x 100 relay.

Griffin had been stuck at 12-6 and broke the 13-0 barrier, Lakatos said. “He had some good jumps and came away with a victory in the pole vault. Sam did a nice job. Tariq Minor showed consistency in the triple jump and that is what we are looking for.”

Tigers post top performances in Winston Brown Meet

Some of the top Edwardsville performances this past weekend other than Epenesa’s 182-foot toss in the discus were:

Middle distance runner Wes Schoenthal ran a 1:55 split in the 4 x 800 relay for the Tigers, then came back and clocked a 1:56 to win the open 800 meters.

Pole vaulter Sam Griffin prevailed in his event, making 12-6. The Tigers’ Tariq Minor set a personal best in the triple jump with a leap of 44-6.

For seniors, this was their last home meet on the Winston Brown Track at Edwardsville.

“I told the seniors to leave everything out on the track,” Coach Lakatos said. “It is bittersweet. They spend so much of their time on the track with practices and meets. I know they will miss competing here. Hopefully from it they will have a place in their hearts they can take with them.”

Lakatos’ goal now is to get the team primed and strong for post-season competition and to make a run to place high at the state meet.

