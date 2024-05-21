EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a series of resolutions related to the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Governor’s Parkway and Esic Drive. The project will be funded through a combination of federal, state, and local funds.



The city was awarded Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Grant Funds for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection. This grant will reimburse the city for 80% of the preliminary engineering costs, up to a maximum of $188,960, according to one of the resolutions passed.



According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “The Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Program provides funds to States for transportation projects designed to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.”



In addition to the federal grant funds, the project reportedly requires funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation through a joint funding agreement with the city. The city’s share of the matching funds will come from Capital Improvement Program Funds.



Another related resolution passed Tuesday states the Edwardsville City Council has agreed to appropriate at least $47,240 in matching funds for the project, “or as much as may be needed” to complete the project, and has also agreed to pass any supplemental resolutions necessary to allocate additional funds for its completion.



As each of the resolutions were discussed, it was clarified that these funds are not meant to cover the entire roundabout construction project cost, but only the preliminary engineering phase. The city has entered into a Local Public Agency Engineering Services Agreement with Oates Associates, Inc. for the engineering phase.



While the total overall project cost has been estimated at $2 million, an approximate construction timeline has not yet been released.



