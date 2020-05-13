EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club made the difficult decision on Tuesday to cancel the 2020 Edwardsville Criterium Festival because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"In what was a very difficult, yet, we feel appropriate decision, the 2020 Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival has been cancelled," the Edwardsville Rotary Club said in a statement. "This was to occur August 15, 2020.

"This would have been the 11th year for what has become a fabulous local as well as regional event. It touches the lives of so many people in such a favorable way. This decision was not made in haste.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We can assure you that we are planning the August 21, 2021 Criterium. We hope to have our biggest and best event ever and it is only 15 months from now!"

The Edwardsville Rotary concluded by saying, "Until then, stay healthy, stay safe, and stay sane."

The annual Edwardsville Criterium Fest is a huge draw to Downtown Edwardsville businesses on that day and also features a kids race and a sprint road running race through the downtown in front of spirited crowds. Cyclists from all over the country come to compete in the race in the wide variety of categories.

More like this:

Related Video: