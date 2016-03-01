EDWARDSVILLE - This February, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Lauren Serfas with the Student of the Month award.

Nominated by science teacher, Julia Doll, Lauren hopes to attend Saint Louis University, Marquette University, or Gonzaga University, earning a major in biomedical engineering and a minor in theology and philosophy. She is currently or has been involved with National Honor Society (President), Edwardsville Peer Influence Club council member, Key Club member, Student Venture member, Varsity Soccer goalkeeper, sixth grade Religious Education Catechist, St. Boniface Pastoral council youth representative, and a St. Boniface middle school youth group co-leader.

She has accumulated many achievements and awards including Do the Right Thing Award, a Silver Medallion Recipient, First Place Biology at Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering at regionals, has been on Homecoming Court and has had High Honor Roll throughout high school.

In her spare time, she enjoys playing board games with family, journaling, reading and hanging out with friends.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners for the $1,500 Webb Lewis scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $27,000 in scholarships to date.

