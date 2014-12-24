Edwardsville's Tyler Schaeffer, No. 44, scored three goals in Edwardsville's most recent game to lead the team.

Edwardsville’s hockey team remains undefeated at 11-0 after a 10-3 Wednesday night thumping of O’Fallon at Granite City Ice Arena.

Tyler Schaeffer had three goals and played another excellent game his coach Jason Walker said.

“He plays like that every night,” Walker said of Schaeffer. “It is kind of what we are starting to expect.”

Overall, Walker said his team played smart against O’Fallon.

“One of the things we wanted to do is stay out of the penalty box and we did,” he said. “It was a very good game by our boys. We have done well record wise, but the boys play more toward getting better. We continue to want to get better every game.”

Walker said he had expectations that his team would be good, but he didn’t expect to be at 11 games without a loss.

“The boys try to take it game to game and get better each time,” he said. “If we play our game, we will be in a good place when the game is over.”

Edwardsville continues in conference play with a key game on New Year’s Day at 7 p.m. at East Alton Ice Rink against Alton.

“We always look forward to those games,” he said of playing Alton. “Alton is our toughest opponent. We have a lot of respect for them. We have played a lot of big games against them in the past.”

