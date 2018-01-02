EDWARDSVILLE - After a brief holiday rest, the Edwardsville Tigers high school swim boys will be working hard at it again this week.

The Tigers host Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Edwardsville is coming off dual wins over O’Fallon and Routt.

These are the top results from the two recent meets.

Winners against O'Fallon were Matthew Doyle in the 200 free (1:58.33); Porter LeVasseur in the 50 free (23,42) and the 100 backstroke (58.25), McLain Oertle in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.22) and Noah May in the 100 fly (1:01.25). Edwardsville also won the 200 medley relay (1:48.42) with LeVasseur, Oertle, May and Mills and the 200 relay (1:38.42) with Logan Mills, Mendez, Oertle and LeVassuer.

LeVassuer had to be labeled as the star of the O’Fallon Dual Meet for the Tigers with two individual firsts and two legs on winning relays. LeVasseur appears primed for an excellent season for Edwardsville in the sprints and relays.

Tyler Scheibal was third in diving for the Tigers against O'Fallon (123.55 points).

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said across the board his team had better performances this time around against O’Fallon.

“O’Fallon was missing some of their key swimmers, but we put up a solid meet,” Rhoten said.” Across the board better performances than the last time we raced them.”

Edwardsville 124, Routt 42

First-place finishers were:

Zickur in the 200 (2:10.5); Peterson in the 200 I.M. (2:24.6); Garrison in the 50 free (31.8); Mills in the 100 fly (1:01.5); Mendez in the 100 free (57.5); Peterson in the 500 free (5:40.5); 200 medley relay (1:53.7); 200 free relay (1:46.1); Sholl in the 100 back (1:11.4); and May in the 100 breast (1:17.0); and 400 free relay (3:52.6).

More like this: