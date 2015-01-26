Edwardsville’s boys basketball team is riding high again after capturing the Salem Tourney title matchup 38-33 over Centralia.

A.J. Epenesa scored 10 points; Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen added nine points each.

Edwardsville led the low-scoring game at halftime 19-18. The game was knotted at 27-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said the Tigers beat two quality teams in the Salem Tourney – Mt. Vernon and Centralia.

“Being able to win those two games back to back was a very good accomplishment for our guys,” he said. “We had a good overall tournament at Salem.”

EDWARDSVILLE 58, MT. VERNON 51: A.J. Epenesa scored 24 points and hauled in 10 rebounds as Edwardsville advanced to the Salem Invitational final with a 58-51 win over Mt. Vernon Friday night.

The Tigers will take on Centralia, who eliminated Effingham 59-26, in the other semifinal, Saturday night in the final; Edwardsville has won the last three titles in a row.

Mark Smith added 17 points for the Tigers and Oliver Stephen scored eight.

Braden Fitzjarrels led the Rams (16-4) with 14 points, with Gilwan Nelson adding 10.

Edwardsville is now 12-7 overall and hosts Belleville West on Friday.

