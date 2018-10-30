These are the Edwardsville results against O'Fallon in a dual swim meet at Chuck Fruit on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Seniors Morgan Rockwell, Lydia Hemings, Sierra Brannan, Giedre Krotovaite, and Taylor Jennings were recognized with parents prior to the meet. Also, it was announced that Edwardsville head swim coach Christian Rhoten was selected as the 2017-2018 IHSA Girls Swim and Dive coach of the year.

The Southern Illinois Swim Championships are set for Thursday, Nov. 1, at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

EHS Results for O'Fallon Dual Meet:

200 Medley Relay - 1. Allison Naylor, Olivia Ramirez, Morgan Rockwell and Ally Janson, 1:59.08.

200 Free - 1. Josie Bushell, 2:01.97, 2. Sierra Brannan, 2:15.08 3. Morgan Rockwell, 2:18.84.

200 I.M. - 1. Phoebe Gremaud, 2:15.23; 3. Sara Lange, 2:25.32.

50 Free - 1. Autumn Grinter, 25.48, 2. Allison Naylor, 25.75, 3. Ally Janson, 26.71

Girls 1 Meter Diving 1. Jackie Simpson, O'Fallon, 188.80, 2. Lydia Hemmings, 176.10, 3. Taylor Jennings, 168.85.

100 Butterfly - 1. Allison Naylor, 1:02.47, 2. Morgan Rockwell, 1:05.87.

100 Free - 1. Josie Bushell, 55.01, 2. Ally Janson, 58.40, 3. Autumn Grinter, 58.63.

500 Free - 1. Maggie Grieve, 5:31.98, 3. Isabella Grinter, 5:46.14.

200 Free Relay - 1. Autumn Grinter, Allison Naylor, Phoebe Gremaud and Josie Bushell, 1:42.23.

100 Backstroke - 1. Phoebe Gremaud, 1:01.83, 2. Isabella Grinter, 1:08.73, 3. Maggie Grieve, 1:10.70.

100 Breaststroke - 1. Olivia Ramirez, 1:14.04, 2. Sarah Lange, 1:17.07, 3. Jordan Schlueter, 1:20.13.

400 Relay - 1. Autumn Grinter, Phoebe Gremaud, Maggie Grieve and Josie Bushell, 3:54.87.

