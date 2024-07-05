EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has announced that a road closure is set to begin on Monday, July 8, 2024, in the Ebbets Field subdivision, impacting residents and commuters in the area.

Garvey Lane will be closed to through traffic between Drysdale Court and Alston Court for pavement patching, according to Cathy A. Hensley, communications coordinator for the City of Edwardsville.

"One lane will remain open for local traffic during this work, which is expected to wrap up by the end of July," Hensley said. "We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this roadwork is taking place."

The road closure is part of the city's ongoing efforts to maintain and improve local infrastructure, ensuring safer and more reliable roadways for residents and visitors.

The city encourages drivers to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time during this period.

