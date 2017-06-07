EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville resident Carmen Kruschik is on top of world today after winning a large lottery prize.

Krushick scratched a $10 Million Payout ticket and instantly won a top prize of $250,000.

“When I saw the $250,000 prize amount, my heart started pounding so fast!," she said when she presented her winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Kruschik was at Motomart, 1 Club Centre Court, in Edwardsville, when she cashed in a $10 winning $250,000 Crossword ticket and bought two $10 Million Payout tickets. She was in her car in the parking lot when she scratched them.

“I didn’t win a prize on the first ticket," she said. "The second ticket I scratched was the big winner!”

She plans to share the windfall with her family, complete some home improvement projects, and invest."

The Illinois Lottery noted that Motomart received $2,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. The $10 Million Payout is a $5 instant ticket with a top prize of $250,000. Of the six top prizes available, two have not been claimed. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

