EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 3: Edwardsville survived a split in singles competition by sweeping all three doubles matches as the Tigers upended Belleville East 6-3 in a Southwestern Conference meet at the EHS Tennis Complex Thursday.

Callaghan Adams easily won her match over Isabel Burwitz, but Mackenzie Cadiagan and Maria Mezo had to survive third sets over Kaycie Dresch and Mary Zimmer to forge a tie going into doubles.

Adams/Colbert, Cadigan/Mezo and Grace Dresse/Natalie Karibian all swept their doubles matches to put the Tigers at 12-2 overall, 4-0 in the SWC.

Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said Thursday was a good outing for his girls.

“I think our doubles stood out,” he said. “Callaghan continues to be very dominant in singles. She didn’t lose a game all week at No. 1 singles. Grace Dresse also played so well. We played both Belleville East and West and we had good matches. I am looking forward to this weekend. We are looking forward to see continued improvement.”

EHS travels to the Chicago area for a weekend slate; they meet up with Highland Park in a dual meet Friday afternoon, then take part in the Loyola Academy Invitational in Wilmette Saturday.

