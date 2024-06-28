EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville has emerged as a standout in the latest May 2024 unemployment statistics, recording a 3.6 percent unemployment rate, a slight increase from 3.1 percent in May 2023.

The data, released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES), underscores a trend of business growth in both Edwardsville and Glen Carbon over the past year. Madison County also experienced an uptick in unemployment, with a 4.4 percent rate in May 2024, up from 3.8 percent in May 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Neighboring Jersey and Calhoun Counties recorded a 4.0 percent unemployment rate, consistent with the previous year. Macoupin County saw a 4.1 percent rate, compared to 3.7 percent a year ago. The data revealed that, over the year ending in May 2024, total nonfarm jobs increased in 10 metropolitan areas while decreasing in four. The unemployment rate rose in 12 metropolitan areas, decreased in one, and remained unchanged in another.

Alton had a 5.8 percent unemployment mark in May 2024, compared to 5.1 percent in 2023. Granite City showed a 5.1 percent rate in May 2024, and that was up 1.3 percent from a mark of 3.8 percent at the same time in 2023.

“Steady, consistent job growth continues to benefit workers and employers in every corner of the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

The figures highlight the mixed landscape of employment across different regions, with some areas experiencing growth and others facing challenges.

More like this: