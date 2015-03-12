Edwardsville recognizes Do The Right Thing students Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. These Edwardsville School District 7 students and their families were honored at the March 9, 2015, Board Meeting. Each student recognized was nominated by a teacher, his/her principal, or another staff member because of an act of kindness that was observed somewhere in the school. The program regularly recognizes students who exemplify good judgment in a variety of situations. Article continues after sponsor message The honorees were as follows: Kayla Cooper, Kaitlyn Frick, Amayha Dycus, Willow Tolly, Tom Webb, Sean Shive, Sydney Wright, Pradeep Kandula, Emily Roberson, Caleb Brandmeyer, from Edwardsville High School; Daija Williams, Madison Stevenson, Collin Gerber, from Lincoln Middle School; Rachel Pfile, Howard Ingram II, Marlee Smith, Lindsay Ahlers, from Liberty Middle School; Madison Trimm, Alexis Trimm, from Worden Elementary; Ella Proctor, Hunter Gander, Novalee Saucier, from Woodland Elementary; Mitchell White, Robert Campbell, Gabrielle Jesse, Aidan Stange, Ashley Cook, from Cassens Elementary; Briley Bruninga, Kaitlyn Conway, Christopher Fuller, Luke Williams, from Columbus Elementary; Arianna Hughes, Chiara Demchenko, Jackson Weaver, from Nelson Elementary; Scott Phelps, Annalisa Segura, from Hamel Elementary; Lincoln Thayn, McKena Rothe, from Midway Elementary; Brianna Liu, Paige Muskopf, Emerson Doughty, from Goshen Elementary; Davina Heiser, Miles Mask, Lillian Ackerman, from Leclaire Elementary; Chase Schumacher, Cory McDonald, Thomas Holland, from Glen Carbon Elementary. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip