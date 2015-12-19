EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys basketballers don't have to depend on a contribution from one or two players; the Tigers have many players who can make key contributions when the time calls for it.

Several of them did just that as the Tigers downed Granite City 69-53 in a Southwestern Conference game at Lucco-Jackson Gym Friday night.

“I thought Chrys (Colley) did an excellent job for us defensively,” said Tiger coach Mike Waldo, “and I thought A.J. (Epenesa) was very, very efficient when he was on the floor. Now, he didn't get to play much tonight because of fouls, but I thought when he was out there, I thought he was efficient.

“He made baskets when he was open; I thought he passed the ball great, he was really good defensively and I think that says a lot about his maturity that he had to go such long spurts of not getting to play, but by golly, when he got to play, he was good.”

It wasn't just Colley or Epenesa who helped the Tigers go to 6-2 overall, 4-0 in the SWC; Waldo also gave praise to Mark Smith, who led the Tigers with 20 points on the night. “I thought Mark Smith had a good game,” Waldo said. “I thought he passed the ball very well tonight; I thought he did a very good job of finding people who were open.”

Colley himself knew the assignment against the Warriors wasn't going to be an easy one. “That's a very good team there, Granite City,” Colley said. “They're very well-coached and they're athletic kids; it's always tough guarding a good team like that.”

For their part, things weren't going that well for the Warriors (5-3 overall, 2-3 in the SWC) this week; GCHS coach Steve Roustio hadn't been happy with how the Warriors were practicing this week. “We had bad practices on Monday and Thursday this week,” Roustio said. “I think that if you practice well, it's going to carry over to a game situation well too; on the other hand, the same can be said if you don't practice well, it will carry over too.”

Roustio also thought the Tigers' weapons also posed a problem. “Mark Smith can get to the rim very well,” Roustio said, “and Oliver Stephen is an outstanding player. They have so many outstanding players, when you're getting ready for them, it's almost like pick your poison; they're that good.”

Stephen himself had 16 points for the Tigers, with Colley and Epenesa each getting 10 points. The Warriors were led by Kenny Berry's 18 points and Ron Allen's 17, with Tre Allen adding nine.

Both teams will have the coming week off before entering holiday tournaments; the Tigers are taking part in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington-Normal, while the Warriors are in the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Tournament in Collinsville. Play commences in both events Dec. 28.

