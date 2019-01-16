JERSEYVILLE – The Edwardsville High boys’ basketball team, after trailing 11-1 after the first quarter, came from 12 points down to tie the game late, but a pair of Sam LaPorta free throws with 5.9 seconds left in regulation gave Highland a 45-43 win over the Tigers in their opening game of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Tuesday night at Havens Gym.

Edwardsville was originally scheduled to play Pittsfield in the tournament, but road conditions in the Pittsfield area forced a change in the schedule.

It was an incredible comeback for the Tigers that just came up short, but there were still many positives in the game.

“There are a lot more positives than negatives, what I just told the guys,” said Edwardsville coach Dustin Battas. “To really struggle in the first quarter like we did, and only score one point, and come back against a really good team like Highland, says a lot more about our guys’ character than not making a shot at the end.”

The Tigers struggled from the field, missing their first 12 shots, including their first eight from behind the three-point arc. A Nic Hemken free throw was their only point of the period. Edwardsville was able to cut the lead to 24-20 at halftime and trailed 34-32 after three.

Edwardsville rallied from 12 down in the final quarter, tying the game with 14.5 seconds left on threes from Jaylon Tuggle and Jackson Weller. But LaPorta hit the free throws late to give the Bulldogs a 45-43 lead. A three-point shot by Malik Robinson at the buzzer just bounced off the rim to give Highland the win.

Jackson Weller led the Tigers with 12 points, while Brennan Weller added seven. LaPorta led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Jacob Willis added 10.

The Tigers, now 3-12 on the season, will play the Saukees this evening at 6 p.m. A win put Edwardsville in the third-place game Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., while a loss puts them in the fifth-place game at 5 p.m.

