EDWARDSVILLE - Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is one step closer to opening in Edwardsville after the City Council gave their unanimous approval to grant a Special Use Permit for the restaurant.

“This is Raising Cane’s coming to Edwardsville, which is pretty exciting,” Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant said as she introduced the item to the council. A few other aldermen expressed their excitement for the chicken chain to join the Edwardsville community.

Alderwoman Jennifer Warren noted the location’s proximity to Chick-Fil-A in Glen Carbon, with Alderman William Krause joking there will be “dueling chickens” in the area.

The City Council then voted unanimously to approve a Special Use Permit for the drive-thru facility, which will be constructed at 2104 Governors Parkway.

No further details on a timeline for construction were available yet, but the project is set to move forward after the council gave their unanimous approval.

A full recording from the July 6 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

