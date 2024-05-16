DANVILLE - Edwardsville's boys track team put many of its athletes through to the state meet, as many of the competitors from all the competing schools had qualifiers in the IHSA Class 3A sectional track meet, held on Wednesday afternoon in Danville.

The Tigers came out on top in the team standings, winning with 112.83 points, with O'Fallon second at 99 points, third place went to Normal Community West, at 77.5 points, Belleville West was fourth with 68 points, and Normal Community rounded out the top five with 59 points. Collinsville was sixth with 43 points, Alton came in 10th at 29 points, and Granite City was 16th with 10 points.

In each event, the top two finishers qualified for state, and would be joined by those who either broke or met the IHSA qualifying standard. Many of the athletes in each event met the standard to go through to state.

Seven sprinters qualified in the 100 meters, with the winner being Omar Mims of O'Fallon at 10.60 seconds, and D'Mario Jackson of Danville second at 10.78 seconds. Meeting the standard were Dane Whitaker of Normal Community. Sam Elliott-Barnes of Alton, and Travion Wilson of Champaign Centennial, who all came in at 10.99 seconds, along with both Akeelan Dowell of O'Fallon, and Brian Jackson of Belleville West, both having a time of 11.02 seconds. Likewise, seven runners also qualified for state in the 200 meters, with Mims winning the race at 21.43 seconds, with Edwardsville's Clayton Lakatos second at 21.51 seconds. Meeting the standard to go through to state were Jackson at 21.61 seconds, Zach Lane of the Tigers, at 21.70 seconds, Wilson went through at 21.94 seconds, Elliott-Barnes qualified at 22.15 seconds, and Jackson also qualified at 22.23 seconds.

Seven more athletes qualified in the 400 meters, with the winner being Troy McLean of Belleville West at 48.76 seconds, with second place going to Kaleb Kilgore of Normal Community West at 49.86 seconds. Those meeting the standard were Deandre Brown of Springfield at 49.91 seconds, Isaiah West of Normal West at 50.40, Jalek Nelson of Collinsville, who was in at 50.46 seconds, Elliott-Barnes made it through at 50.60 seconds, and Ben Wilcoxen of Chatham Glenwood was the final qualifier at 50.70 seconds.

In the 800 meters, only four qualified for state, led by Zach Thoman of O'Fallon, who was in at 1:54.95, and Van Schneider of Glenwood at 1:56.13. Meeting the standard were Ethan Snyder of Normal West at 1:57.78, and Colin Thomas of Edwardsville at 1:58.21.

Only the top two made it through in the 1,600 meters, with O'Fallon's Dylan Ybarra winning at 4:24.44, and Landon Harris of Granite City second at 4:26.07. In the 3,200 meters, O'Fallon went one-two as the only qualifiers, with Ybarra winning at 9:15.42, and Brayden Kloeppel second at 9:27.88.

In the hurdles races, six went through in the 110 meters, with the winner being Jayln Cole of Belleville West at 14.38 seconds, and Michael Mavec of Normal Community second at 15.02 seconds. Meeting the standard were Daylin Donaldson of Belleville East at 15.07 seconds, Demarion Fountain of Belleville West at 15.21 seconds, William Hardy of Champaign Central at 15.35 seconds, and Kamden Reynolds of Normal Community at 15.39 seconds. Four went through in the 300 meters, with Fountain winning at 39.09 seconds, and Connor Harper of O'Fallon second at 40.17 seconds. Meeting the standard were Donaldson at 40.49 seconds, and Juan Rojas of Normal Community 40.78 seconds.

In the relay races, five teams went through in the 4x100 meters, with the winners being Edwardsville at 41.73 seconds, and O'Fallon was second at 42.01 seconds. Also qualifying were Alton at 42.84 seconds, Normal Community at 42.93 seconds, and Belleville East at 42.94 seconds. Six teams made it through in the 4x200 meters, with Edwardsville winning at 1:27.29, and Champaign Centennial second at 1:29.29. Also going on to state are O'Fallon at 1:29.59, Danville at 1:30.09, Belleville East at 1:30.59, and Alton at 1:30.60.

Five teams went through to state in the 4x400 meters, with Belleville West winning at 3:19.56, and Normal Community West second at 3:23.70. Meeting the standard were Chatham Glenwood at 3:24.75, Normal Community at 3:25.84, and Belleville East at 3:26.40. Five teams also qualified in the 4x800 meters, with Normal Community West winning at 7:48.38, and O'Fallon second at 7:52.95. The standard was met by Normal Community at 7:53.09, Chatham Glenwood at 7:54.28, and Champaign Central at 7:54.40.

In the field events, only two made it from the shot put, with Devin Habermehl of Collinsville winning, having a throw of 16.88 meters, and Iose Epenesa of Edwardsville second at 16.04 meters. Three made it in the discus throw, with Habermehl winning with a toss of 55.34 meters, Epenesa second at 54.21 meters, and Edwardsville's Javion Smith third, meeting the standard at 47.97 meters. Seven made it through in the high jump, with Voldy Makabu of Champaign Centennial winning, going over at 1.95 meters, with Devyon Hill-Lomax tying for second with Victor Jones of Danville, McKenzie Doe III of Glenwood, Todd Makabu of Centennial, K.J. Thorps-Watt of Collinsville, and PerSirus Menifield of Danville tying for second at 1.90 meters, Hill-Lomax taking second on the fewest misses rule, but all qualifying for state.

Only the top two made it through in the pole vault, with Bloomington's Noah Misukonis winning at 4.16 meters, and Ayden Gratzl of Collinsville second, clearing 3.86 meters. In the long jump, five athletes went through, with the winner being Zion Russell of Normal Community West at 7.00 meters, and second place going to Braden Missey of Belleville West at 6.92 meters. Meeting the standard to qualify for state were Edwardsville's Malik Allen at 6.84 meters, Larry Wills of Glenwood, who went 6.78 meters, and the Tigers' Jacob Wahl, who went 6.76 meters. In the triple jump, two made it through, with Allen the winner at 15.00 meters, and Russell second at 14.20 meters.

All the qualifiers will be competing at the IHSA state meet next Thursday-Saturday, May 23-25, at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

