EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, Stutz Excavating will be closing Olive Street in Edwardsville for replacement of the culvert just south of Schwarz Street.

This closure is anticipated to take 50 days, weather dependent, to complete.

Motorists should use alternate routes. The city appreciates the cooperation of residents during this process, said Ryan Zwijack, P.E., city engineer.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 if you need any other information.