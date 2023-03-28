IOWA CITY, Ia. - Senior Kate Martin of Edwardsville will be playing with the Iowa women's basketball team in the NCAA Women's Final Four this weekend at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Martin had six points, three rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot in the Hawkeyes' 97-83 win over Louisville in the final of the Seattle 3 regional at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as Caitlin Clark hit for 41 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists in leading Iowa to the regional title and Final Four appearance, the Hawkeyes' first since 1993.

Iowa, who are now 30-6 on the season, will meet top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina, who is 36-0, in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday night, following the first semifinal between LSU and Virginia Tech. Both games, along with the final on Sunday, will be televised on ESPN.

Martin had enjoyed a stellar career at Iowa, appearing in 122 games, starting in 98 and has averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, also having 377 career assists along with 49 blocked shots and 112 steals.

In her senior season at Edwardsville in 2017-18, Martin averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, going along with 92 assists, 68 steals and 29 blocked shots in helping the Tigers finish in fourth place in the IHSA Class 4A state tournament in Bloomington-Normal.

