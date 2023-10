Edwardsville’s boys’ track team seems primed for this week’s Southwestern Conference Meet and the upcoming sectional competition.

The Tigers won the Collinsville Invitational with 130.50 points, topping Cahokia with 123 for first place. Lyons scored 60 points; Collinsville had 48.50; and O’Fallon 41 points to round out the top five. Alton was 19th with eight points; and Jersey scored four points.



A.J. Epenesa set a meet record with a throw of 194-3 in the discus. The toss is one of the best in the United States this season for high school throwers.







Brydon Groves-Scott was spectacular in the 3,200 meters, winning with a time of 9:43.50. The 3,200 relay team of Joe Shannon, Jack Lever, Wes Schoenthal and Groves-Scott won in 7:55.76. Schoenthal won the 1,600 in 4:15.91.



Schoenthal went 1:53.8 in the 800 relay split of the 3,200 relay, his best split ever for the 800 and showed he is in top shape going into the Southwestern Conference Meet and upcoming sectional.



“It was a very impressive performance by Brydon Groves-Scott,” head coach Chad Lakatos said. “Schoenthal also did an excellent job in the 800 split and the 1,600.”



Lakatos did some changing in the relays and he thought they all had exceptional meets.



“Things are starting to come together, but we still have some work to do,” Lakatos said.



The Edwardsville 4 x 100 relay of Devonte Tincher, Davis, Travis Anderson and Rene Perry won in 42.56. Anderson was second in the 110 high hurdles (14.83).



Other top Tigers performances were Devonte Tincher in the triple jump with a leap of 43-10-2.25; Fotez Davis first in long jump going a distance of 23-3.25. Tincher was second in the long jump (21-11.50).



Sam Griffin was fifth in the pole vault with a best of 12-3; Neal Gutterman was fifth in the discus (148-5). Tariq Minor was second in the triple jump (43-05.50).



The Edwardsville 4 x 200 team of Davis, Anderson, Darryl Harlan, Suleman Bazai was first (1:29.69).



Alton was led by Evan Rathgeb in the 3,200 (10:11.21; and Arie Macias in the 800 with a seventh-place finish (2:02.68).



Jersey’s Ben Flowers placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:21.75.