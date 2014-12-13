Edwardsville tops Belleville West

Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 48-38 to remain an undefeated 3-0 in Southwestern Conference play on Friday night. The Tigers are now 5-2 overall.

Kyler Davis led the Tigers with 13 points, followed by Mark Smith with 12 points; and Oliver Stephen and A.J. Epenesa each with 10 points.

Edwardsville’s boys return to action Friday night at Granite City.

Alton tops Granite City

Led by Darrius Edwards’ 16-point performance, Alton topped Granite City 64-49 Friday in a Southwestern Conference game.

Kenny Berry led Granite City with 15 points.

Alton improves to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the SWC; Granite City is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SWC with the loss.

Roxana wins in overtime

Roxana beat East Alton-Wood River 59-57 in overtime on Friday evening.

Randy Skiff made a bucket for Roxana with 5 seconds left to force a 55-55 tie and overtime.

Wood River was led by Blake Marks with 25 points; Trace Gentry had 17 for Roxana.

Roxana improves to 5-2 overall; Wood River drops to 2-5 on the season.

Jersey nips CM 40-38

Jersey nipped Civic Memorial 40-38 at Jerseyville on Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

Zac Ridenhour led the Panthers with 16 points; Luke Shively added nine points. Jersey improves to 5-2 overall; 2-0 in the MVC. CM falls to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the MVC. Brett Lane had 14 points for Civic Memorial.

Palan tops 1,000-point mark for Hawks

Luke Palan scored his 1,000th point of his Carrollton career shortly before halftime as the Hawks defeated the North Mac Panthers 70-43 at Carrollton on Friday.

The game was halted briefly to commemorate the achievement. Palan finished with 20 points; Cody Leonard scored 21 points to lead Carrollton and Luke Gillingham had 17 points, 15 in the second half. The Hawks hit 14 of 18 free throw attempts. Carrollton hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

Griggsville-Perry beats North Greene

Griggsville-Perry beat North Greene 67-65 in overtime in the Spartan Classic championship on Friday night.

Jordan DeHart made a layup to with just seconds left to force the overtime.

