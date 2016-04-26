EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s bats were sizzling on Monday in a 10-1 thrashing of Wesclin at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers’ Cole Cimarolli and Tyler Stamer cracked multiple hits, with Stamer tagging a home run and concluding the game with three RBIs. Trey Riley was two for four with a RBI. Cimarolli had what head coach Tim Funkhouser said may have been the best game of not only the year but of his life. He had three hits, which included two doubles and a triple, and made a spectacular catch in the last inning of the game.

“We were able to score some later in the ball game with some opportunities,” Funkhouser said. “It would have been nice to get some runs across earlier, but we put some swings on at the end and that was good. I think we have a balanced attack with our lineup.”

Funkhouser said Cimarolli's catch at end of the game and was outstanding.

“It couldn’t happen to a better kid who plays the game hard with such essence,” Funkhouser said. “It was fun to watch.”

Stamer has a lot of power and it is starting to come off his bat, Funkhouser said.

“We talked the other day about his home runs, it is about putting your best swing on a pitch each game,” Funkhouser added. “He (Stamer) drilled one (at the end of the game).”

Funkhouser said his team needs to get more consistent defensively.

"Offensively we put up some runs, but we still need better at-bats, but we need more consistency," he said. "As that continues and we face some pitchers who really give us a challenge we need to put ourselves in a better position for success.”

Edwardsville exploded for five runs in the sixth inning, one inning in the first inning, two in second inning, two in the third inning.

Andrew Frank, Andrew Yancik and Jordan Yenne combined for the victory on the mound for the Tigers. Daniel Reed, Collin Clayton, Cole Hansel, Joell Quirin and Joe Wallace all added single hits for Edwardsville. Frank notched the win in the game.

The Tigers (17-4) travel to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday.

