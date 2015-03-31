EDWARDSVILLE 11, MOLINE 1 (6 INNINGS): Trey Riley gave up just two hits and a run as Edwardsville defeated Moline 11-1 in six innings in a non-conference baseball game at Tom Pile Field Monday afternoon.

The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the first three innings before Moline scored in the top of the fourth, Edwardsville added four in the fourth and two in the sixth to bring the game to an end.

“Moline’s a pretty solid team,” said Tiger coach Tim Funkhouser. “The home runs we got separated us in the game.

“Trey really had a solid game in his first varsity start, and Jake (Garella) pitched well too. Matt Zeilonko had a great day too, getting a bases-loaded hit and a home run. Overall, we had a pretty good day against a good team.”

Collin Clayton went 4-for-4 for the Tigers with three runs scored; Jordan Hovey was 2-for-4 with a home run, a RBI and two runs scored, Mitchell Krebs was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Brock Weimer was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Zeilonko was 2-for-3 with a homer, five RBIs and and a run scored.

Reily got the win for Edwardsville, giving up the run and two hits while walking no one and striking out four; Garella threw two innings for the Tigers, walking one and fanning two while giving up no hits.

The Tigers have two games scheduled for today; they host Chicago-area team Glenbook South at 1:45 p.m., then open their Southwestern Conference slate with a visit from East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Both games are at Tom Pile Field.

