EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback said the department will have every officer out on the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade route Tuesday night attempting to keep it safe.

The parade starts at Lincoln Middle School at 6:30 p.m. and moves through Downtown Edwardsville.

“The big concern for us every year is the safety of those attending, especially the young ones,” Lt. Fillback said. “That is why we have officers walk the whole route. There are floats and a lot of trailers and oversized trucks. We don’t want anyone getting hurt by any of those things just over candy.”

“People sometimes forget and inch out,” he said. “We just ask that parents please look out for the little ones. We want to keep them back and also have a good time and that is not possible if someone gets hurt.”

Fillback said trick-or-treating has gone smoothly in recent years, but also advised that people be mindful of traffic on the roadway and carry a flash light. He also urged motorists to keep an eye out for children trick-or-treating in neighborhoods.

