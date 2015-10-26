Edwardsville Police to conduct series of special traffic periods from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Edwardsville Police Department will conduct a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.



The first special enforcement period begins on Oct. 30, 2015, and ends on Nov. 1, 2015.



"Being a college town we do see our share of Halloween parties," Lt. Michael Fillback said. "I cannot say that drinking is any more of an issue at this time then other times of the year; however, it is very important that regardless of the holiday or not, people should plan in advance. If they are planning on drinking they should make arrangements to have someone else drive or stay in place."



Fillback said these enforcement periods help provide for extra officers to be on the street to allow for officers to focus on traffic enforcement and get impaired drivers off the roadway.



"I think they also make people think twice because they are concerned about getting arrested if they drink and drive," Fillback said. "In the long run law enforcement just cares that people do not drive impaired and that everyone makes it home safely.



These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.



Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.



A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations. Seatbelt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during the enforcement period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Fillback at 618-656-2131.

