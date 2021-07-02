EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday morning it is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing 9-year-old child - Jarvah White.

At 4:01 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, the Edwardsville Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Union Street in Edwardsville in reference to a missing 9-year-old child. The child and her grandmother, who is the child’s legal guardian, were in Edwardsville visiting family.

Edwardsville Police said the child is believed to have left the residence with her biological mother and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

