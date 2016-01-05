EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the third in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on January 3, 2016. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 1 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and 30 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of December 18, 2015 to January 3, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 3 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 79 other traffic citations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next enforcement period will be over the Super Bowl Holiday period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Michael Fillback at 618-656-2131

More like this:

Jan 4, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Arrest Six Impaired Drivers During Holiday Enforcement Campaign

Feb 15, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Announces Super Bowl Weekend Enforcement Results

Dec 27, 2023 - IDOT, ISP and Law Enforcement Working Overtime This New Year's

Dec 23, 2023 - Impaired Driving Threatens Holiday Joy: IDOT, ISP Aim For Safer Roads To Conclude Year

Mar 6, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Department Issues St. Pat's Weekend Reminder To Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over

 