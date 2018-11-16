EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department said in a release on Thursday that it has come to their attention that there is a scam going around where the person calling claims to be with the SIUE Police Department and demands money on the phone or they will come to arrest the subject.

"Naturally this seems to target SIUE students," the police department said. "This is a SCAM! NO police department will demand payment over the phone and/or threaten arrest for non-payment. Typically we just come arrest you if there is cause!"

Contact Edwardsville Police at (618) 656-2131 or SIUE Police (618) 650-3324 if you receive one of these calls and can provide any additional information.

