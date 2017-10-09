EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police posted a photo Monday of a fake bill found on the ground in Edwardsville so people would be aware.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A citizen located the pictured fake bill on the ground in town," Edwardsville Police said. "This is apparently some sort of training money for bank tellers in China. It obviously holds no value and is very identifiable."

Anyone who has any information about this counterfeit dollar should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131. Those working in capacities to take money should also be on the look out for any additional bills of this type.

More like this:

Sep 25, 2023 - Edwardsville Police, Fire Departments Schedule Community Events

Sep 14, 2023 - Edwardsville Man Apprehended, Faces Several Child Pornography Charges

Sep 20, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Investigate: Man Faces Six Counts Of Child Pornography Offenses

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Sep 7, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Make 5 DUI Arrests Over Labor Day Enforcement Period

 