EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police posted a photo Monday of a fake bill found on the ground in Edwardsville so people would be aware.

"A citizen located the pictured fake bill on the ground in town," Edwardsville Police said. "This is apparently some sort of training money for bank tellers in China. It obviously holds no value and is very identifiable."

Anyone who has any information about this counterfeit dollar should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131. Those working in capacities to take money should also be on the look out for any additional bills of this type.

