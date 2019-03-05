EDWARDSVILLE - Those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day should be aware the Edwardsville Police Department is set to begin another enforcement period to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.

The special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Chris Byrne said the fourth enforcement period begins on March 14, 2019, and ends on March 18, 2019. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

“A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat-belt/child safety restraint violations,” he said. “Seatbelt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during the enforcement period.”

