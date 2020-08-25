EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today that officers will be participating this weekend, Aug. 28-30, in the annual Special Olympics fundraiser at the local Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

"We will be selling shirts and hats to raise money for a great cause," Edwardsville Police Department Major Michael Fillback said. "We will be adhering to social distancing guidelines, but want to encourage everyone that can make a donation to do so. Stay safe."

The shirts and hats fundraiser plays a big part in area Special Olympics activities each year. The Edwardsville Police Department always provides strong Special Olympics support when the organization conducts various events around the region.

For more information about getting involved with or making a donation to Special Olympics can be found at https://www.soill.org/.

For information contact Major Fillback at (618) 656-2131.

