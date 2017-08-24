EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police officers are constantly doing whatever they can to reach people in their community, not just with enforcing the law, but showing residents they care.

One example was the D.A.R.E. Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show this past weekend at Edwardsville High School. This week, the new community event is a fund-raiser at Shop ’N Save in Edwardsville for Special Olympics. The officers will be visible at Shop ’N Save Thursday to Sunday collecting funds for their Special Olympics campaign.

The officers will be present 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking donations and selling T-shirts.

“Everything we raise stays here in Illinois for Special Olympics,” Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback said.

“It is an event we have been doing probably for about 17 years. It is one of our biggest fund-raising events. We do quite well each year. It is another way of reaching out to the community and showing them we support other things.”

