EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department once again showed their community spirit with the annual Special Olympics fundraiser at Culver’s.

Major Mike Fillback and other department members were present on their own time for the community event and it was a big success for Special Olympics. The officers work for tips, then turn and donate the money back to the Special Olympics on this particular day. Culver’s also provides a donation on the day to Special Olympics.

“The management and the workers here at Culver’s are great; they like for us to come out and participate,” Fillback said. “Everything we are raising goes to Special Olympics, so it is through the generous donations of the public and Culver’s they are chipping in as well. Culver’s is great not just for us, but do fundraising for a lot of different charities and school groups. They like to have fun. It is nice we have them here in town and not just Culver’s but the ownership is local and they seem to care about giving back to the community.

“I have been doing this for a long time, I think it means a lot to get the officers out there to meet people in a different capacity and it is for a good cause for families to do something that a lot of us take for granted. This gives families a chance to get those athletes out there participating and doing stuff with other athletes. If it wasn’t for Special Olympics they wouldn’t have that opportunity. There is a lot more that Special Olympics does than just put on an athletic event. There is a lot of training and they do weekly training for whatever event they are participating in.”

